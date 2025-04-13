Murshidabad violence: Centre to send more jawans in affected areas, report will be submitted today Murshidabad violence updates: At least three people were killed, several others injured, and some shops were torched after protests against the Waqf Amendment Act turned violent in Suti and Samserganj blocks of the Murshidabad district.

Amid the ongoing unrest in West Bengal's Murshidabad over the Waqf Amendment Act, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday (April 13) has decided to send five companies of the Border Security Force (BSF) to the affected areas, which include more than 400 jawans. Till now, 300 BSF jawans are deployed in two affected areas, and from Monday (April 14) onward, 700 jawans will be deployed.

Meanwhile, BSF recorded videos of miscreants who threw petrol bombs at the security forces. Face mapping will be done soon in this regard. Around 20-30 rounds of bullets were fired by BSF from Indian Small Arms System (INSAS) and a pistol in the air so that no one gets hurt and the crowd gets dispersed.

A report on the Murshidabad violence has been sent to IG Karni Singh Shekhawat, ADG Ravi Gandhi, DG Daljit Singh, and the same report has been sent to MHA. In this report, further analysis will be done on Monday about the deployment of more security forces. Troops were initially taken out from the border areas to helpthe police. The situation is controlled but unpredictable. BSF is trying to normalise the situation with the police. The usage of non-lethal weapons is the priority for jawans.

Internet shutdown in Murshidabad

Internet services have been shut down in several places of Murshidabad to avoid rumours. Along with Murshidabad, internet services will also be shut down in some parts of Maldah and Birbhum. Internet services will be shut down from Sunday, 10:00 pm, to April 15 (Tuesday). Even though internet services are shut down, phone calls can be made, and SMS can be sent.

No one will be allowed to take law into their hands: West Bengal Governor

Governor CV Ananda Bose on Sunday assured that strict law and order would be maintained in violence-hit areas and warned that no one would be allowed to take the law into their own hands. Bose said in a video message, "Let the miscreants and their godfathers realise that nobody will be allowed to take the law into their own hands."

Governor Bose said that Raj Bhavan's core group is monitoring the situation in Murshidabad and other violence-hit areas in real time. "Raj Bhavan's core group has been monitoring the situation in Murshidabad and other violence-hit areas in real time. Discussions have been held between the governor and the chief Minister. The government of India, the Ministry of Home Affairs, is watching the situation diligently and effectively. Situation reports have been gathered from the law enforcement authorities, including the BSF and the local police," Bose said.

Central forces deployed to maintain peace: Bengal Guv Bose

Governor Bose said that central forces, including nine BSF companies, CRPF, and RAF, have been deployed to maintain peace.

"The government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs has deployed central forces in sufficient numbers, and more reinforcement is ready for any action at any time. Already, nine BSF companies are there, and CRPF and RAF are ready. The state police and the forces are active in the field," he said.

"Miscreants are being arrested, timely help is given by the central forces for those who are in distress," Governor Bose added.

The West Bengal Governor added that "in this fight against violence and injustice, the court, the government, and all well-meaning members of society are strongly united to put an end to these criminals with an iron hand." Three people were killed in the Murshidabad district following violent clashes linked to protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025, the police said on Saturday (April 12).

150 arrested by police

West Bengal Police have arrested 150 individuals in connection with the Murshidabad violence. According to a police statement, adequate police forces have been deployed in Samserganj, Dhuliyan, Suti, and other affected areas to maintain order. BJP MP from Purulia Jyotirmay Singh Mahato has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging the imposition of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in Malda, Murshidabad, Nadia, and South 24 Parganas districts of West Bengal, citing a deteriorating security situation and alleging targeted violence against the Hindu community.

On Saturday, a special bench of the Calcutta High Court ordered the deployment of central forces immediately in Murshidabad in the wake of widespread violence in the district during the protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act that resulted in three deaths so far.

(With inputs from Onkar Sarkar)