IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians break Delhi Capitals’ unbeaten streak, register thrilling win by 12 runs Mumbai Indians put in an excellent performance in game 29 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 against Delhi Capitals. Posting a total of 205 runs in the first innings, MI limited DC to 193, winning the game by 12 runs.

Game 29 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 saw Delhi Capitals taking on Mumbai Indians. Both sides faced off at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on April 13, and the clash began with Mumbai Indians coming in to bat first. The five-time champions got off to a subpar start as opener Rohit Sharma departed after adding just 18 runs on the board.

Ryan Rickelton put in a good showing scoring 41 runs in 25 deliveries. Furthermore, Suryakumar Yadav scored 40 runs in 28 balls, alongside Tilak Varma who scored 59 runs in 33 deliveries. Furthermore, through Naman Dhir’s late push of 38* runs, Mumbai Indians posted a total of 205 runs in the first innings.

As for Delhi Capitals, Vipraj Nigam and Kuldeep Yadav were the highest wicket takers with two wickets to their name. Mukesh Kumar took one wicket in the first innings as well.

Aiming to chase down the target, DC got off to a horrid start as opener Jake Fraser-McGurk departed on a duck. Abhishek Porel played a good knock of 33 runs in 25 deliveries, but it was the performance of impact player Karun Nair that captured the limelight.

The star batter played an exceptional innings, scoring 89 runs in 40 deliveries. However, after Nair’s knock, none of the other batters amounted to much. KL Rahul departed on a score of 15 runs in 13 deliveries. Axar Patel added nine runs on the board with Tristan Stubbs departed after adding just one run on the board. Ashutosh Sharma and Vipraj Nigam put in a late push hoping to chase down the target adding 17 and 14 runs, respectively.

In the end, Mumbai Indians displayed an exceptional performance in the field, running out three Delhi Capitals batter in three deliveries. The five-time champions limited the hosts on a score of 193 runs in the second innings, as MI registered a 12-run victory.