Haryana CM promises full scholarship for SC, OBC students enrolled in government colleges across India Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini said the government will give full scholarship to all SC and OBC students from the state enrolled in medical and engineering courses in any government college across India.

In a major announcement, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday promised full scholarships to SC and OBC students of the state pursuing engineering and medical courses in any government college in the country. The CM also said that the government will make a portal regarding the. He further announced that the state government has increased the income limit of the creamy layer for Backward Classes.

The CM was speaking as chief guest at a programme organised by All India Saini Seva Samaj in Gurugram on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule.

Haryana government increases the income limit of creamy layer

"The state government has increased the income limit of creamy layer for Backward Classes from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8 lakh annually and has given reservation to Backward Class-B in Panchayati Raj institutions and urban local bodies. In addition, loans up to Rs 15 lakh for studies in the country and up to Rs 20 lakh for studies abroad are given to children of Backward Class families with annual income of up to Rs 3 lakh at 4 per cent annual interest," Saini said.

CM Saini wished people on Vaisakhi festival. He also paid tribute to those who were martyred by the British army at Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar.

Celebrating the birth anniversary of Phule, CM said, "He devoted his entire life to stop child marriage, support widow remarriage, giving women the right to education, eliminating untouchability and empowering the society. He raised his voice for the education of girls, widow remarriage and Dalit upliftment at a time when it was difficult to even think about them. He used to say that only education can uplift a person and a society."

(PTI inputs)