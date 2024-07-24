10 security forces, 14 civilians killed in 2024 till July 15 in Jammu and Kashmir: Home Ministry

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Representative image

Situation in Jammu and Kashmir: The Central government said that the overall law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir has significantly improved following the abrogation of Article 370. In a written response to the Rajya Sabha, MoS Home Nityanand Rai mentioned that there have been no incidents of stone pelting since the abrogation, and 10 security forces and 14 civilians have been killed in 2024 up to July 15 in the Union Territory.

In response to a question about whether there has been a significant improvement in law and order in Jammu and Kashmir in recent years, MoS Rai said, "The overall law and order scenario in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has seen remarkable improvement after the abrogation of Article 370."

Details are under:

Description 2018 2023 2024 Organised stone pelting 1328 00 00 Organised hartal 52 00 00 Terrorist initiated incident 228 46 11 Encounters/CT operations 189 48 21 Security forces killed 91 30 10 Civilians killed 55 14 14

When asked whether the improvement in law and order has had any impact on public life, the Union Minister said, "Post abrogation of Article 370, the UT of J-K has witnessed an era of peace, progress and prosperity. Schools, colleges, universities, hospitals and other public institutions are functioning efficiently without any strikes or any kind of disturbances during the last four years."

"The earlier practice of daily hartals, strike, stone pelting and bandhs are things of the past now. With record voting, the people of Jammu and Kashmir participated enthusiastically in the recently held Lok Sabha elections," he said.

The Minister said that due to improved law and order, Jammu and Kashmir recorded 2.11 Crore tourist visits in 2023 "Foreign tourist's arrival has increased by 2.5 times. This harmonious law and order situation has helped the Government to initiate and implement socio-economic development," he added.

