YS Sharmila stands inside water to highlight Andhra Pradesh's flood crisis | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X/@REALYSSHARMILA YSR Congress Party Chief Sharmila wades through floodwaters to highlight Andhra Pradesh's flood crisis.

YSR Congress Party Chief YS Sharmila has criticised the Andhra Pradesh government for failing to support farmers affected by recent heavy rains. She stated that the floods have compounded the already severe struggles of local farmers and called on the coalition government to take immediate action to aid them.

Sharmila also condemned the central government for not providing sufficient assistance to the state over the past decade. She urged former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to work towards debt relief for AP farmers.

"Looks like the Modi government does not consider Andhra Pradesh to be a part of India. While states like Bihar, Assam, and Himachal Pradesh received additional funds for flood control and rehabilitation; Andhra Pradesh, the state where NDA is in power received no relief for the woes people are facing here due to flooding," said Sharmila.

Also read | Ex-Agniveers to receive 10 per cent reservation and age relaxation in CISF, BSF, SSB: Home Ministry