Wednesday, July 24, 2024
     
YS Sharmila stands inside water to highlight Andhra Pradesh's flood crisis | WATCH

During her visit to flood-affected areas, YSR Congress Party Chief Sharmila personally waded through floodwaters to assess the damage to crops and spoke with farmers about their current challenges.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Amaravati Updated on: July 24, 2024 18:03 IST
Andhra Pradesh Sharmila YSR Congress
Image Source : X/@REALYSSHARMILA YSR Congress Party Chief Sharmila wades through floodwaters to highlight Andhra Pradesh's flood crisis.

YSR Congress Party Chief YS Sharmila has criticised the Andhra Pradesh government for failing to support farmers affected by recent heavy rains. She stated that the floods have compounded the already severe struggles of local farmers and called on the coalition government to take immediate action to aid them.

Sharmila also condemned the central government for not providing sufficient assistance to the state over the past decade. She urged former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to work towards debt relief for AP farmers.

"Looks like the Modi government does not consider Andhra Pradesh to be a part of India. While states like Bihar, Assam, and Himachal Pradesh received additional funds for flood control and rehabilitation; Andhra Pradesh, the state where NDA is in power received no relief for the woes people are facing here due to flooding," said Sharmila.

