Is nonstick pan making you sick? Be aware of causes, symptoms, and ways to protect yourself from 'Teflon Flu'

Nonstick pans have become a staple in many kitchens due to their convenience and ease of cleaning. However, concerns have been raised about the potential health risks associated with these pans, particularly the phenomenon known as 'Teflon Flu.'

According to a recent Washington Post report, US poison centers have reported over 3,600 suspected cases of "polymer fume fever", a flu-like illness associated with nonstick pan coatings in the past twenty years. Notably, 2023 saw a significant spike with 267 reported cases, one of the highest totals since 2000, as per America's Poison Centres, which oversees 55 US poison centers.

Here's all you need to know about the causes, symptoms, and ways to protect yourself from this condition:

What is Teflon Flu?

Teflon flu, also known as polymer fume fever, is a temporary condition caused by inhaling fumes from heated Teflon (PTFE). It's often associated with occupational exposure or using Teflon-coated cookware at high temperatures.

Causes of Teflon Flu

'Teflon Flu,' also known as polymer fume fever, is caused by the overheating of nonstick cookware. When nonstick pans, especially those coated with polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), commonly known as Teflon, are heated to temperatures above 500°F (260°C), they can release fumes. These fumes contain toxic chemicals such as perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and other fluorinated compounds, which can be harmful when inhaled.

Symptoms of Teflon Flu

Exposure to the fumes released from overheated Teflon-coated pans can lead to a temporary condition similar to the flu. Symptoms of 'Teflon Flu' can include:

Headache

Chills

Fever

Nausea

Chest tightness

Cough

Sore throat

These symptoms usually appear a few hours after exposure and can last for a couple of days. Although the condition is generally not severe, it can be uncomfortable and alarming.

Ways to Protect Yourself

To minimise the risk of 'Teflon Flu' and ensure the safe use of nonstick cookware, follow these precautions:

Cook at Safe Temperatures: Avoid overheating your nonstick pans. Most manufacturers recommend not exceeding medium heat. If you need to cook at higher temperatures, consider using other types of cookware such as stainless steel or cast iron. Ventilate Your Kitchen: Ensure proper ventilation in your cooking area by using an exhaust fan or opening windows. This helps dissipate any fumes that may be released. Use Newer Pans: If your nonstick pans are old or scratched, replace them. Damaged pans can release more fumes and particles into the air. Preheat with Caution: Do not preheat an empty nonstick pan, as it can quickly reach high temperatures. Add oil or food to the pan before turning on the heat. Avoid High Heat Cooking: Steer clear of cooking methods that require high temperatures, such as broiling or searing, with nonstick cookware. Store and Handle Carefully: Store your nonstick pans properly to avoid scratches and damage. Use wooden or silicone utensils instead of metal to prevent scratching the coating.

While nonstick pans offer convenience, it's essential to use them safely to avoid potential health risks like 'Teflon Flu.' By following these simple precautions, you can enjoy the benefits of nonstick cookware without compromising your health. If you experience any symptoms after using nonstick pans, seek medical advice to rule out other potential causes and ensure your well-being.

