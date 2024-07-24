Indian Navy airlifts Chinese mariner from bulk carrier off Mumbai coast | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian Navy airlifts Chinese mariner from a bulk carrier off Mumbai coast.

A 51-year-old Chinese mariner sustained severe injuries aboard the bulk carrier 'Zhong Shan Men,' prompting an urgent airlift by the Indian Navy. The vessel, located approximately 370 km off Mumbai, reported heavy blood loss and requested immediate evacuation. On Tuesday, the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), in Mumbai, alerted the Indian Navy. A Seaking helicopter from INS Shikra was deployed at 5:50 am despite challenging conditions, including high winds and a rolling ship. The operation, supported by ICGS Samrat, successfully airlifted the injured mariner from the vessel's bridge wing.