Wednesday, July 24, 2024
     
  Indian Navy airlifts Chinese mariner from bulk carrier off Mumbai coast | VIDEO

Indian Navy airlifts Chinese mariner from bulk carrier off Mumbai coast | VIDEO

The injured mariner was transported to an air station and then transferred to a hospital for further medical treatment. The coordinated effort between MRCC and the Indian Navy ensured the mariner’s safe and timely evacuation.

Reported By : Manish Prasad Edited By : Nitin Kumar
New Delhi
Updated on: July 24, 2024 19:17 IST
Indian Navy
Indian Navy airlifts Chinese mariner from a bulk carrier off Mumbai coast.

A 51-year-old Chinese mariner sustained severe injuries aboard the bulk carrier 'Zhong Shan Men,' prompting an urgent airlift by the Indian Navy. The vessel, located approximately 370 km off Mumbai, reported heavy blood loss and requested immediate evacuation. On Tuesday, the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), in Mumbai, alerted the Indian Navy. A Seaking helicopter from INS Shikra was deployed at 5:50 am despite challenging conditions, including high winds and a rolling ship. The operation, supported by ICGS Samrat, successfully airlifted the injured mariner from the vessel's bridge wing.

