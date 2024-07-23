Do you often consume frozen food? Know how it is harmful to your health

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Side effects of frozen food consumption.

Nowadays, the trend of eating frozen food and packed food is increasing rapidly among the youth. Young people who are short of time and stay away from home often consume such foods. Frozen food is considered bad for health as compared to fresh homemade food. Hydrogenated palm oil is used in frozen foods that are stored for a long time which contains harmful trans fats. Apart from this, frozen food contains high amounts of starch and glucose. Many types of chemicals are used to keep frozen and preserved food fresh. All these things together make frozen food and outside food with preservatives dangerous.

From America to India, the craze for such food has increased rapidly in the last few years. If we talk about India, the trend of junk food and outside food has increased a lot among the youth in metro cities. There is a high risk of food infection from this type of food. Apart from this, this food hurts obesity, liver, kidney, heart and every part of the body. Due to the high sodium content in frozen foods, this food causes many problems in the body.

Risk of Diabetes- Starch is used to keep such frozen foods fresh. This starch enhances the taste of the food but it becomes difficult to digest. By eating such food, the body converts glucose into sugar. Excessive sugar increases the risk of diabetes. This also damages the body tissues.

Dangerous for the heart- Eating frozen and processed food increases the risk of heart disease. Frozen food contains high amounts of trans fats which increase the problem of clots in arteries. Trans fats increase bad cholesterol in the body and reduce good cholesterol. This increases the risk of heart attack significantly. Also, such food contains high amounts of sodium which also increases BP.

Obesity increases- Frozen food contains a lot of fat, which leads to obesity in the body. This type of food is said to be full of nutrients, but doctors consider it a slow poison for health. The fat in this food contains twice the calories as compared to carbohydrates or protein. If you eat 1 cup of frozen chicken, then it gives about 600 calories.

Cancer risk- People who eat more frozen food have a much higher risk of cancer. Many researches have shown that eating frozen food, especially frozen meat, increases the risk of pancreatic cancer. According to a study, eating frozen spicy non-veg, hot dogs and sauces increases the risk of cancer by 65 per cent.

(This article is for general information, please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy.)

ALSO READ: What is Food Poisoning? Know causes, signs, symptoms, and home remedies to treat this foodborne illness