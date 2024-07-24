Weight Loss to Vomiting: 5 signs of pancreas damage you should not ignore

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Signs of pancreas damage you should not ignore.

The pancreas is located in the upper part of the stomach towards the back of our body. The function of the pancreas is to produce digestive enzymes and hormones for our body. The pancreas helps in the production of lipase which is a fat digesting enzyme. Similarly, it helps in the production of protease enzyme which digests protein and amylase which digests carbohydrates properly. It also helps in producing insulin to digest sugar in the body.

This important organ of the body can get damaged due to wrong lifestyle, diet and sometimes due to some medicines. If the signs of improper functioning of the pancreas are identified in time, then pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer can be avoided.

These symptoms are seen when the pancreas is damaged

Abdominal pain- Sometimes sudden abdominal pain can be a sign of pancreatic dysfunction. Due to poor digestion, there is a disturbance in the enzymes and bile juice in the body. This can cause pain, inflammation in the pancreas and other diseases.

Weight loss- When the pancreas is damaged, the release of nutrients from food decreases. In this condition, no matter how much nutritious food you eat, your body will not absorb it and this will start affecting your weight. Gradually, your weight will decrease and you will feel weak.

Vomiting- When there is a problem in the pancreas, the secretion of enzymes that digest food decreases. In such a situation, symptoms like vomiting and nausea are felt. If you eat too much oily food, then the pancreas is not able to break down the fat, due to which you suddenly start feeling like vomiting and nausea.

Diarrhoea- If you have frequent diarrhoea, then you may have a digestion problem. Which indicates a bad pancreas. When the body is unable to digest fat and protein, it can cause diarrhoea.

Bloating- Some people have the problem of bloating immediately after eating food, then it can be seen as a disorder of the pancreas. This is because the pancreas is not able to produce gastric acid which digests our food, due to which the problem of bloating starts.

(This article is for general information, please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy)

ALSO READ: Malaria to Chikungunya: 7 types of monsoon fevers, know prevention tips