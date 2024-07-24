Olympic Games: Three sports which were played in Tokyo 2021 but will not be part of Paris 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY View of the Eiffel Tower Stadium.

Olympic Games: The fever of the Olympic Games has gripped the world around. France is gearing up to host the upcoming Summer Games in Paris as the best athletes around the world flock to the French Capital for the biggest multi-sporting event on Earth.

The athletes will be competing in 32 sports for the Paris Games with breaking (break dancing) making its debut. Three more sports which made their debut in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, will be continued for the second successive Summer Games in Paris. But three sports from the previous Games have been dropped for the Paris Games.

Tokyo Olympics Sports which are not part of the Paris Games

Those three sports that were dropped from the Paris Games are Karate, Baseball and Softball.

Karate: Karate made its Olympic debut in Tokyo 2021 but will not continue for its second edition in Paris. Spain has a strong hold in the sport and the absence of Karate will hurt its athletes the most.

Baseball: The North American sport Baseball is also not part of the Paris Games. The sport made its debut in the 1992 Games and was part of the successive editions in 1996, 2000, 2004 and 2008. It was dropped from the 2012 and 2016 Olympics but returned for the Tokyo Games. However, it will not be part of the Paris Games

Softball: This sport will also not feature in Paris. Like Baseball, Softball has also enjoyed a more than a decade-long streak. It debuted in the 1996 Games and was part of the Olympics in all the following events till 2008 before getting dropped in 2012 and 2016. It was played in Tokyo 2020 but is not part of the list in Paris.

India will be taking part in 16 of the 32 sports at the Paris Games. It has sent a total of 117 athletes for the Summer Games alongside 140 support staff members. This is not India's biggest athlete contingent as the nation had 124 representatives in the Tokyo Games.