Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma dances to 'Modi Sarkaar' tunes in rain with supporters | WATCH

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently displayed his spirited enthusiasm by dancing to the beats of 'Modi Sarkaar' with his supporters in Kokrajhar during an election campaign, despite heavy rainfall on Sunday.

Sarma was campaigning in Kokrajhar to support the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) candidate for the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency.

Later, in an X post, the Chief Minister shared the video of him dancing with the people and thanked the crowd for their support despite bad weather. "Deeply humbled to witness the massive support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kokrajhar LS today, despite heavy rains. The BJP and NDA voters are turning in large numbers to support their candidates while the opposition is in disarray," he said.

He was also seen dancing with people during a public gathering in Chirang.

Two phases of Lok Sabha elections have concluded in Assam, and the next phase of elections is scheduled for May 7. The four constituencies Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Barpeta and Guwahati will go for the poll in the third phase on May 7.

Assam recorded 81.17 per cent voter turnout in the second phase of polling for five Lok Sabha constituencies on April 26. As per the officials, the Nagaon seat registered the highest polling percentage at 84.97, followed by Darrang-Udalguri at 82.01, Karimganj at 80.48, Silchar at 79.05 and Diphu at 75.74.

In the first phase of polls held on April 19, a 78.25 per cent turnout was recorded in Kaziranga, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Sonitpur and Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituencies. Notably, Assam had recorded 81.55 per cent voter turnout in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to 14 seats.

The BJP is contesting on 11 of the 14 seats in Assam and shares two of the remaining three seats with ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the third one with United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL).

In the 2019 elections, the BJP contested in 10 seats, AGP in three, and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) in one. The BJP won 9 seats. BJP ended its alliance with BPF in 2020 and initiated a new partnership with UPPL. Similarly, in the 2014 elections, the BJP secured 7 out of the 14 Lok Sabha seats, while the Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) each won three seats, and one seat went to an Independent candidate.

