Assam: AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal to move SC against closure of govt madrassas

AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal on Wednesday said he will move the Supreme Court against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Assam government's decision to close the state-run madrassas. I will take the issue to the Supreme Court, he added.

Dhubri MP said he hopes that the apex court will order the reopening of all closed madrasas in the state.

Ajmal, while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an election campaign meeting in Guwahati, said "UP government announced the closure of madrasas and later, the Supreme Court condemned them. With this reference, we will go to the Supreme Court and will get the order from there."

Earlier in April 2021, all the 610 state-run madrassas under the Madrassa Board were converted into upper primary, high and higher secondary schools with no change of status, pay, allowances and service conditions of teaching and non-teaching staff.

In December 2020, The Assam Madrassa Education (Provincialisation) Act, 1995 and The Assam Madrassa Education (Provincialisation of Services of Employees and Re-Organisation of Madrassa Educational Institutions) Act, 2018 were repealed.

This move of the first BJP-led Assam government paved the way for all state-funded madrassas to shut down and transform them into general schools.

