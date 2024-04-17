PM asks Assam rally crowd to switch on mobile flash to celebrate Ram Lalla's Surya Tilak in Ayodhya | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged the Nalbadi crowd in Assam rally crowd to switch on mobile flash to celebrate Ram Lalla's Surya Tilak in Ayodhya amid 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans.

While addressing the rally, PM Narendra Modi said, "...There is a new atmosphere in the entire country and this birthday of Lord Ram has come after 500 years, when he got the privilege of celebrating his birthday in his own home."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi greeted people on the occasion of Ram Navami on Wednesday and said Ayodhya is in incomparable bliss as this is the first time the festival will be celebrated there after the consecration of the Ram temple. "The first Ram Navami after the Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya is a generational milestone, weaving together centuries of devotion with a new era of hope and progress. This is a day crores of Indians waited for," Modi said in a series of posts on X.