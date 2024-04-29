Monday, April 29, 2024
     
Scotland's Humza Yousaf resigns as country's leader amid fears defeat in no-confidence motion

With no prospect of victory, Yousaf quit rather than face defeat later this week when Scottish lawmakers were scheduled to vote on motions of no confidence in Yousaf and his government.

Ajeet Kumar Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Edinburgh Updated on: April 29, 2024 16:55 IST
Scotland first minister Humza Yousaf
Image Source : AP Scotland first minister Humza Yousaf

Scotland's leader Humza Yousaf resigned on Monday, further opening the door to the UK opposition Labour Party to regain ground in its former Scottish heartlands in a national election expected later this year. Yousaf quit as head of the pro-independence Scottish National Party (SNP) after a week of chaos triggered by his scrapping of a coalition agreement with Scotland's Greens.

He then failed to secure enough support to survive votes of no confidence against him expected later this week. “After spending the weekend reflecting on what is best for my party, for the government and for the country I lead, I’ve concluded that repairing our relationship across the political divide can only be done with someone else at the helm,’' he told reporters. “I have therefore informed the SNP’s national secretary of my intention to stand down as party leader.”

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

