Monday, April 29, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress fields Punjab chief Amrinder Singh Brar Raja Warring from Ludhiana

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress fields Punjab chief Amrinder Singh Brar Raja Warring from Ludhiana

Polling on all 13 seats in Punjab will take place in the seventh phase. The results of the general elections will be announced on June 4.

Arushi Jaiswal Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi New Delhi Updated on: April 29, 2024 13:01 IST
Lok Sabha Elections, Congress
Image Source : FACEBOOK Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Brar Raja Warring

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress on Monday announced a fresh list of four candidates for Punjab for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The party has fielded Punjab chief Amrinder Singh Brar Raja Warring from Ludhiana.

The party has also given tickets to Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa from Gurdaspur, Kulbir Singh Zira from Khadoor Sahib and Vijay Inder Singla from Anandpur Sahib.

Punjab Lok Sabha Elections

Voting in all 13 seats in Punjab will take in the seventh phase on June 1 during the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

List of Lok Sabha constituencies in Punjab

Gurdaspur

Amritsar
Khadoor Sahib
Jalandhar
Hoshiarpur
Anandpur Sahib
Ludhiana
Fatehgarh Sahib
Faridkot
Firozpur
Bathinda
Sangrur
Patiala

Also Read: Punjab: Congress suspends Vikramjit Chaudhary for anti-party activities, removes him from all posts

Also Read: Lok Sabha Elections: Congress releases new list of seven candidates, 5 for Bihar, 2 for Punjab

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement