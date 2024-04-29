Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress fields Punjab chief Amrinder Singh Brar Raja Warring from Ludhiana

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress on Monday announced a fresh list of four candidates for Punjab for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The party has fielded Punjab chief Amrinder Singh Brar Raja Warring from Ludhiana.
The party has also given tickets to Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa from Gurdaspur, Kulbir Singh Zira from Khadoor Sahib and Vijay Inder Singla from Anandpur Sahib.
Punjab Lok Sabha Elections
Voting in all 13 seats in Punjab will take in the seventh phase on June 1 during the Lok Sabha elections 2024.
List of Lok Sabha constituencies in Punjab
Gurdaspur
Amritsar
Khadoor Sahib
Jalandhar
Hoshiarpur
Anandpur Sahib
Ludhiana
Fatehgarh Sahib
Faridkot
Firozpur
Bathinda
Sangrur
Patiala
