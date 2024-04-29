Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress fields Punjab chief Amrinder Singh Brar Raja Warring from Ludhiana

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Brar Raja Warring

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress on Monday announced a fresh list of four candidates for Punjab for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The party has fielded Punjab chief Amrinder Singh Brar Raja Warring from Ludhiana.

The party has also given tickets to Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa from Gurdaspur, Kulbir Singh Zira from Khadoor Sahib and Vijay Inder Singla from Anandpur Sahib.

Punjab Lok Sabha Elections

Voting in all 13 seats in Punjab will take in the seventh phase on June 1 during the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

List of Lok Sabha constituencies in Punjab

Gurdaspur

Amritsar

Khadoor Sahib

Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur

Anandpur Sahib

Ludhiana

Fatehgarh Sahib

Faridkot

Firozpur

Bathinda

Sangrur

Patiala

