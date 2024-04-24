Congress suspends Punjab MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary for anti-party activities, removes him from all party posts

Follow us on Image Source : X/@VIKRAMJITMLA Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary

Chandigarh: The Congress on Wednesday suspended Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary from the party for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities till further orders. The Punjab leader has also been removed from all party positions.

Chaudhary's suspension followed his remarks against the party's Jalandhar candidate and former chief minister, Charanjit Singh Channi.

Opposed Charanjit Singh Channi's candidacy from Jalandhar

Notably, Karmajit Kaur Chaudhary, mother of Congress MLA Vikramjit Singh and widow of late Jalandhar MP Santokh Singh, has recently joined the BJP on April 20. The Chaudhary family expressed discontent with the Congress party leadership and ad been opposing Charanjit Channi's candidacy from Jalandhar.

Santokh Chaudhary passed away during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Following his demise, Karmjeet Kaur contested the by-election from Jalandhar. However, she was defeated by AAP's Sushil Rinku.

'Despite several warnings...'

Congress in-charge Punjab affairs, Devender Yadav, said in the communication to Chaudhary said his activities were not as per dignity of his post. The image of the party was being tarnished and a wrong message was being sent among the public and Congress workers.

"The unrestrained statements made by you that deviate from the party guidelines are not in keeping with the dignity of your post. Due to which the image of the party organisation is being tarnished and a wrong message is being sent among the public and Congress workers," he said

"Despite several warnings given to you personally, your conduct of indulging in anti-party activities continues. Therefore, until further action is taken in the matter, you are henceforth removed from all party positions held by you and suspended from the party till further orders," he added.

Chaudhary had called Channi 'Shakuni'

Chaudhary had referred to Channi as 'Shakuni', suggesting that just as 'Lord Krishna' punished 'Shakuni' and his associates, the voters of Jalandhar would similarly teach Channi a lesson for his "treachery" by rejecting him in the constituency.

Earlier, Channi had likened his journey to Jalandhar to that of 'Sudama' and had requested the people of the Doaba region to support him like 'Lord Krishna'.

Chaudhary also highlighted Channi's electoral defeats in the Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur segments during the 2022 Punjab assembly polls.

Following these developments, Chaudhary, the son of late Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary, had submitted his resignation as the chief whip of the party in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will take place on June 1.

