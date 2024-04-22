Monday, April 22, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress releases new list of seven candidates, 5 for Bihar, 2 for Punjab | Check

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress releases new list of seven candidates, 5 for Bihar, 2 for Punjab | Check

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Updated on: April 22, 2024 21:01 IST
Congress, Lok Sabha elections 2024
Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

Days ahead of the second phase of voting, Congress on Monday announced a fresh list of seven candidates for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The party announced five candidates for Bihar and two for Punjab.

In Bihar, the Congress party named Mohan Tiwari from Paschim Champaran, Ajay Nishad from Muzaffarpur, Akash Prasad Singh from Maharajganj, Sunny Hazari from Samastipur and Manoj Kumar from Sasaram. Meanwhile, the party also named Yamini Gomar from Hoshiarpur and Amarjit Kaur Sahoke from Faridkot in Punjab. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement