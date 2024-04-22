Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress releases new list of seven candidates, 5 for Bihar, 2 for Punjab | Check

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

Days ahead of the second phase of voting, Congress on Monday announced a fresh list of seven candidates for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The party announced five candidates for Bihar and two for Punjab.

In Bihar, the Congress party named Mohan Tiwari from Paschim Champaran, Ajay Nishad from Muzaffarpur, Akash Prasad Singh from Maharajganj, Sunny Hazari from Samastipur and Manoj Kumar from Sasaram. Meanwhile, the party also named Yamini Gomar from Hoshiarpur and Amarjit Kaur Sahoke from Faridkot in Punjab.