Congress moves to EC against PM Modi over his 'infiltrator' remarks during rally in Rajasthan

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Congress party has moved to the Election Commission in response to a statement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public rally in Rajasthan. Opposition parties are voicing their concerns over the statement, which has sparked controversy. Specifically, Congress leaders, including Abhishek Manu Singhvi, have lodged a complaint with the Election Commission regarding the Prime Minister's remarks about Muslims.

Following their complaint to the Election Commission, Abhishek Manu Singhvi expressed gratitude for the Commission's attention to their concerns. Singhvi highlighted that there are 17 complaints in total, but he focused on highlighting three or four specific issues. He emphasised the need for swift action from the Commission in response to the Prime Minister's remarks.

Congress raises objection on PM's remarks

Singhvi underscored the importance of respecting the position of the Prime Minister while urging the Commission to promptly address the concerns raised regarding the statement made in Rajasthan. He described the statement as objectionable, citing its mention of a particular community and religion in connection with infiltrators.

Singhvi further highlighted that Prime Minister Modi referenced the community and religion. "The PM's statement said the community or religion has been linked to the infiltrators," Singhvi said. He further emphasized that secularism is a core aspect of the Constitution's basic structure and called on the Election Commission to take decisive action in response to such remarks. He framed the issue as one concerning the dignity of the nation, underscoring the importance of addressing it promptly.

What was PM Modi's statement?

During an election rally in Rajasthan on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi stirred controversy by stating that "if Congress comes to power at the Centre, it would confiscate people's property and distribute it among minorities." PM Modi attributed this claim to a statement reportedly made by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, in which Singh allegedly stated that the minority community has the 'first right' on the country's resources.

