Congress, Oppn have eyes on people’s properties, planning to redistribute: PM Modi ‘warns’ at Aligarh rally

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (April 22) accused the Congress of planning to redistribute people’s property if the party is voted to power in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. He alleged that the grand old party has its “eyes on the ‘Mangalsutra’ of women” and said that its intention is to “steal the gold” of women. The Prime Minister’s remarks came while addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh. He echoed his earlier statement a day ago in Rajasthan where he said at a public meeting that the Congress planned to survey people’s possessions and redistribute them.

What did PM Modi say on Congress and Opposition?

“Warning” the people of the country, PM Modi said in Aligarh, “I want to warn the countrymen. Congress and the INDI alliance have their eyes on your earnings and your property. The 'Shehzada' of Congress says that if their government comes to power, they will investigate who earns how much, who has how many properties...Our mothers and sisters have gold. It is 'stree dhan', it is considered sacred, the law also protects it. Now these people's eyes are on the 'Mangalsutra' of women.”

“Their intention is to steal the gold of mothers and sisters... If you have an old ancestor's home in your village and you also purchased a small flat in your city for the future of your children. Then they will take away one of the two…” he added.

Describing the thought process as “thinking of communists” which “already ruined many countries”, PM Modi said that the Opposition alliance wants to enforce the same in India.

“This is Maovadi thinking, this is the thinking of communists. By doing this they have already ruined many countries. Now this same policy the Congress Party and INDI alliance want to implement in India,” he said.

PM Modi praises CM Yogi

The Prime Minister heaped praises on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who was present on the stage and said that he has taken the development of the state to new heights.

“Because of BJP, now our UP is going to become a big hub of self-reliant India and self-reliant Army. I want to open the eyes of those people who keep identifying Yogi ji only with bulldozer. Whatever industrial development did not happen in Uttar Pradesh after independence, it happened during the period of Yogi ji alone. His mission of One District, One Product is creating new respect in the entire country. You talked about bulldozers, if someone has taken the development to new heights, Yogi ji's government has taken it and as an MP from Kashi, he is also my Chief Minister. I feel proud that I have such colleagues,” he said.

He mentioned the Haj quota and said that it has been increased by Saudi Arabia upon his request to the Crown Prince, and the visa process has also been made seamless.

“Earlier, due to less Haj quota, there used to be a lot of fighting and bribery was also prevalent there and only the influential people would get the chance to go to Haj. I had requested the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia to increase the Haj quota for our Muslim brothers and sisters in India. Today, not only has India's Haj quota increased but visa rules have also been made easier. The government took a very important decision. Earlier our Muslim mothers and sisters could not go alone for Haj. The government also allowed women to go for Haj without Mehram and I am being blessed by thousands of sisters whose dream of going for Haj has been fulfilled,” he said.

Aligarh will go to polls in the second phase of seven-phased Lok Sabha elections on April 26. The results of the general elections will be announced on June 4.

(With ANI inputs)

