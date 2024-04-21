Tejashwi Yadav takes musical dig at PM Modi during INDIA bloc rally in Ranchi, sings song | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday (April 21) took a musical dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and termed the BJP as “Badka Jhootha Party”. He alleged that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre has given inflation, unemployment and poverty to the people of the country. His remarks came while addressing I.N.D.I.A bloc’s ‘Ulgulan Naya Maharally’ in Ranchi’s Prabhat Tara ground where leaders of over 20 Opposition parties participated.

He sang the song ‘Tum toh dhokebaaz ho…’ from the '90s film 'Saajan Chale Sasural', and said that the Prime Minister forgets his promises.

“The leaders of the BJP are speaking of finishing the Constitution again and again. It is a Constitution written by Baba Saheb Ambedkar, not by some random Baba. No one has the power to change it... In Bihar also, their ministers and candidates are saying constantly that they will finish the Constitution. The people of the country will finish you…” he said.

“PM Modi is a great actor. Even Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan would fail in front of PM Modi's acting skills,” he said taking a dig at the Prime Minister.

PM did not fulfil single promise: Tejashwi

“Modi ji did not fulfil even a single promise. He is a factory, manufacturer, wholesaler and distributor of lies. It is time to show the exit door to the dictator,” the RJD leader alleged.

Claiming that the BJP has "three sons-in-law — ED, CBI and Income Tax department”, he alleged that they are being misused against the non-BJP governments.

He said that the parties in the Opposition bloc were united and took a swipe at the BJP, “The film of 400 seats has become a flop in the very first phase of Lok Sabha elections”.

Notably, leaders of the BJP have been claiming that the ruling NDA will cross the 400-seat mark in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

A total of 28 political parties took part in the ‘Ulgulan’ rally on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | Tejashwi Yadav responds to Nitish Kumar's jab on Lalu Yadav 'having too many children' | WATCH