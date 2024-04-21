Tejashwi Yadav responds to Nitish Kumar's jab on Lalu Yadav 'having too many children' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) RJD leaderTejashwi Yadav

Hours after Janata Dal-United leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took a personal swipe at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Yadav, his son and party leader Tejashwi Yadav hit back. Speaking to the media after Nitish Kumar's swipe at Lalu Yadav at a rally in Kaithar, Tejashwi said making personal comments won't help people in Bihar.





He said, "Why do the NDA leaders, who have been in power for years, not mention issues such as poverty, unemployment, inflation, jobs, and development? Why are they running away from these issues?"

The former Bihar Chief Minister, in his statement, further cited Nitish Kumar as his guardian, saying, "Everything he says is a blessing for us."

"You (Nitish Kumar) are senior to us, and we respect you and will continue to do so. You can say whatever you want; that is your right. Whatever he says, that is going to be a blessing for us. However, making personal comments won't help the people of Bihar," Yadav added.

Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, in a recent election rally, trained his guns at former CM Lalu Prasad Yadav. The Chief Minister mocked Lalu Yadav in a personal dig over having "too many children."

Kumar said, "Some people claim everything these days. They appointed their wives after they were removed. Now, it is their children these days. Ab to bahut zyada bacche paida kar diya. Itna zyada paida karna chahiye kisi ko, baal baccha?"

During his speech, the CM also attacked Yadav for supporting dynasty politics. "Now they have involved their sons, daughters, and everyone. They keep saying something or other everywhere. They forget the old things; hence, I want to tell everyone that no work used to get done. People could not get out, there were no roads or education," he added."



