Nitish Kumar loses cool over Oppn protest in Bihar Assembly, says 'Hum to sunayenge' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday lost his cool while speaking on the Opposition'a demand over reservation in the Bihar Assembly. The Opposition MLAs were demanding to include the new reservation in the Ninth Schedule. Furious with the Opposition-led uproar in the House, Kumar asserted that the caste census was conducted on his initiative by taking all the parties together.

"You people do not sit and discuss it (reservation) nor do you want to listen," he said angrily.

On the issue of reservation, the leaders of the Mahagathbandhan (Opposition) attacked the Nitish government, demanding an amendment in the reservation.

The chief minister got angry at RJD MLA Rekha Paswan. "After 2005, my government had brought women forward. That is why you are able to speak so much today," Kumar, in anger, told Paswan.

'You know that we got this work done and when you were with us, all these people supported it and everyone supported it unanimously. You are a woman, you don't know anything, you are saying this. Where do you get this from, those who are with you, did they promote any woman? We promoted women after 2005. You are now talking nonsense,' the CM said.

Patna High Court has stayed the reservation, but the state government has reached the Supreme Court, he said, adding the government has also requested to include it in the Ninth Schedule.

"If you had sat and listened, you would have known that you really want something. You listen, why are you not listening?," Kumar outbursted.

Also read: '10 years imprisonment, Rs 1 crore fine': Anti-paper leak bill passed in Bihar Assembly, Oppn stages walk out