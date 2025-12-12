Dhurandhar: Akshaye Khanna’s song Fa9la by Flipperachi goes global, tops Spotify’s Viral 50 chart Akshaye Khanna is making headlines on social media with his entry song FA9LA from his film Dhurandhar. Sung by Flipperachi, the song is trending at number 1 on Spotify's 'Viral 50 Global' list.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna is currently being widely discussed on social media. The actor created a stir off and online with his effortless acting in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar.

However, one thing which is being hailed equally to his acting is his entry song FA9LA from Dhurandhar. Just after the first show of the spy thriller was up in theatres on December 5, social media users, seemed intrigued about 'that song' and on December 8, the makers shared it's full version. Within four days, the song worldwide sensation.

FA9LA is trending on Spotify

For the unversed, his Bahraini rap is sung by local artist Flipperachi. With this, the song FA9LA has added another milestone to Flipperachi's career. On Friday, December 12, the rapper uploaded a post on Instagram announcing that his stunning song was trending at No 1 on 'Spotify's Viral 50 Global list'.

This list includes the daily feature's top 50 songs that are gaining immense popularity worldwide. The song rankings are based on shares, playlist adds, sudden spikes in streams, and social media mentions. Sharing a screenshot, Flipperachi wrote, '#1 Viral track in the world @spotify @spotifyindia @spotifyarabia @spotify @ranveersingh #AkshayKhanna'.

Akshay Khanna choreographed the song

Akshay Khanna's dance moves in Dhurandhar song FA9LA were much-talked about. But do you know he created it himself? In an interview, his choreographer explained that the scene was supposed to be a simple entry, but Akshay Khanna added his own touch to it, making it special. The actor's swag in a black suit and sunglasses is a sight to behold.

It is significnat to note that the movie also features Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Sara Arjun along with Ranveer Singh. Akshay Khanna plays the role of Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar.

