Tejashwi Yadav lashes out at Nitish Kumar over his alleged anti-women remark in Bihar Assembly

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Opposition leader in Bihar Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday slammed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his alleged anti-women comment made during his address in the state assembly.

"You are a woman, do you know anything? Making cheap, unwanted, uncivilized, rude and low-level comments on women has become a habit of Hon'ble Chief Minister Nitish Kumar," Yadav wrote on X.

This is a very serious and worrying issue for the state, he said, adding a few days ago, the CM had made a lewd comment on the beauty of a BJP woman MLA from the tribal class.

"Today, he made a comment on two-time Scheduled Caste woman MLA Rekha Paswan. Honorable Shri Nitish ji has become the greatest scholar, meditator, interpreter and creator of the universe. Apart from him, no one knows anything," his X post read.

Earlier in the day, Kumar lost his cool while speaking on the Opposition'a demand over reservation in the Bihar Assembly. The Opposition MLAs were demanding to include the new reservation in the Ninth Schedule.

Furious with the Opposition-led uproar in the House, Kumar asserted that the caste census was conducted on his initiative by taking all the parties together.

"You people do not sit and discuss it (reservation) nor do you want to listen," he said angrily.

The chief minister got angry at RJD MLA Rekha Paswan. "You are a woman, you don't know that after 2005, my government had brought women forward. That is why you are able to speak so much today," Kumar, in anger, told Paswan.

