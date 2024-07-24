Telangana announces to boycott NITI Aayog meeting after Tamil Nadu and Karnataka

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy

Day after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his Karnataka counterpart Siddaramaiah, Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said his government has decided to boycott the NITI Aayog meeting to be held on July 27. Reddy asserted the boycott would be marked as a protest against the Centre allegedly "hurting" Telangana's rights and not releasing funds due to it. He announced the government's decision in the Legislative Assembly.

"Prime Minister is the chairman of NITI Aayog. NITI Aayog meeting would be held on (July) 27th under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. As Chief Minister of Telangana, (I am) boycotting the NITI Aayog meeting for hurting Telangana's interests, not releasing the funds due to Telangana and for not giving the permissions due to be given to Telangana," Reddy said.

Resolution against Union Budget

The Assembly passed a resolution against the Centre's alleged discrimination towards the state in the Union Budget after a day-long debate. However, the Opposition BJP opposed the resolution in the House.

Karnataka to boycott NITI Aayog: Siddaramaiah

Earlier, Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said his government had decided to boycott the NITI Aayog as a mark of protest against the "neglect" of the state’s demands in the Union Budget.

He said there is no point in attending the NITI Aayog meeting, as Kannadigas are not heard.

“Despite my earnest efforts in calling for an all-party MPs meeting in New Delhi to discuss Karnataka's essential needs, the Union Budget has neglected our state's demands,” Siddaramaiah said.

“Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who also attended the meeting, has ignored the concerns of the people of Karnataka. We don't feel that Kannadigas are heard, and hence there is no point in attending the NITI Aayog meeting,” he posted on social media platform X.

Tamil Nadu disregarded in Budget: Stalin

Toeing the same line, Stalin also said Tamil Nadu has been completely ignored in the Union Budget and to condemn it, he said he will boycott the July 27 NITI Aayog meet in Delhi.

Terming the budget a big disappointment, the Chief Minister said he felt that it is appropriate to boycott the NITI Aayog meet, since the Centre has totally ignored Tamil Nadu. DMK MPs staged a protest in Delhi on July 24 over the Union Budget.

(With PTI inputs)

