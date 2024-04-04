RespectWomen: When Nitish Kumar's 'birth control' remark on population control sparked row

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

New Delhi: Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala on Thursday created a huge controversy after making derogatory remarks against actor-turned-politician and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Mathura Hema Malini. Such derogatory remarks concerning Indian women are not new. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's comments on the role of women's education in population control have earlier sparked outrage from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the National Commission for Women (NCW), with both condemning the remarks as derogatory and an affront to women's dignity. Nitish Kumar issued an apology for his controversial remarks made during a speech in the state legislature, where he discussed the importance of educating women about birth control. The remarks, which involved gestures and descriptive language, sparked nationwide outrage.

Addressing reporters outside the assembly, Kumar expressed regret for any offence caused, emphasising that his intention was not to hurt anyone. He reiterated his commitment to women's empowerment and education, clarifying that his comments were made in the context of population control.

Remarks in Bihar Legislative Assembly

During a session discussing the caste census report in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Kumar suggested that educated women could prevent pregnancies, thus contributing to population control efforts.

NCW demands apology

National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma expressed strong condemnation, demanding an immediate apology from the CM. She described his remarks as crass and emphasised that derogatory language has no place in society. The NCW stands against such behaviour and calls for accountability, she said.

BJP's reaction

BJP spokesperson criticised Kumar's remarks, labelling them as an attack on the dignity of six crore women. He called for the CM to apologise, stating that the comments were embarrassing and appalling. MoS Ashwini Kumar Choubey demanded Kumar's resignation and a national apology for the language used in the legislative assembly.