Land-for-jobs case: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav to skip ED summons on January 5

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav

Land-for-jobs case: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav will not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning on January 5 in connection with the alleged land-for-job scam, said sources. He was earlier called to appear on December 22 but the 34-year-old skipped the summons.

Earlier in July 2023, the CBI filed a charge sheet against Tejashwi Yadav, his father Lalu Prasad and his mother and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi in connection with the land for jobs scam case. The charge sheet, which also names 14 others, is the second charge sheet in the case. It was filed on the basis of documents and evidence that surfaced after the first charge sheet was submitted in the case.

'ED notice a routine affair'

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a fresh summons to the RJD leader Tejashwi in the case, asking him to appear on January 5.

He had called the ED notice a routine affair. "There is nothing new in the summons. All these agencies- ED, CBI and IT department- have summoned me so many times in the past and I have duly appeared every time. But now it seems to have become routine," the RJD leader told media on December 21 (Thursday) in Patna.

The alleged scam pertains to the period when his father and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was the railway minister in the UPA-1 government.

What is the case?

It is alleged that from 2004 to 2009, several people were appointed to Group D positions in various zones of the Indian Railways in return for land they transferred to the family members of Prasad, the then railway minister, and a linked company named AK Infosystems Private Limited.

Katyal was the director of this company when it acquired land from candidates "on behalf" of Lalu Prasad, the ED had earlier claimed in a statement.

"The registered address of the company is D-1088, New Friends Colony, New Delhi, which is the house belonging to Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members," the agency had alleged.

"Several other lands were also acquired by Amit Katyal in the said company in return for giving undue favours by Lalu Prasad Yadav when he was minister of railways," the agency said.

After acquiring the land, it said, shares of the said company were transferred to the family members of Lalu Prasad in 2014. The ED case, filed under the criminal sections of the PMLA, stems from a complaint lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav were granted bail by a trial court in October after the CBI filed a chargesheet against them in this case.

The RJD is one of the I.N.D.I.A bloc of parties that have joined hands to take on the BJP in the general elections of 2024. According to the CBI, no advertisement or public notice was issued for appointment, but some residents of Patna were appointed as substitutes in different zonal railways in Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur and Hazipur.

As a quid pro quo, the candidates, directly or through their immediate family members, allegedly sold land to Prasad's family members at highly discounted rates, up to one-fourth to one-fifth of the prevailing market rates, the CBI alleged.

Over the last few months, the ED has recorded the statements of Rabri Devi, her daughters Misa Bharti (RJD MP in Rajya Sabha), Chanda Yadav and Ragini Yadav in this case.

Also Read: Fresh ED summons to Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav in land-for-jobs case, asked to appear on January 5

Also Read: Land-for-job scam case: ED summons Lalu Yadav, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashvi Yadav for questioning