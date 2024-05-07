WATCH: Sanju Samson unhappy over dismissal, DC co-owner shouts from stands as controversy erupts in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB/X Sanju Samson having a word with umpire, Parth Jindal in stands.

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson was leading his team to a famous win over Delhi Capitals in match 56 of the Indian Premier League. Samson smashed a half-century in 28 balls and was eyeing a hundred in the Royals' run-chase of 222. But he was given out on a close call at the boundary ropes a little short of his ton.

Samson smashed Mukesh Kumar in the 16th towards long-on and Shai Hope was standing at the deep. He made a brilliant effort to take the catch but was finding it hard to control his balance near the boundary ropes. He was very close to the ropes and the third umpire was needed to make a decision.

After taking a look at the replays, the umpire gave Samson out. However, the RR skipper was not happy with the decision and went on to have a word with the umpires. While he was not looking happy with his dismissal, DC co-owner and chairman Parth Jindal was seen shouting from the stands.

