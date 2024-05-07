Kartik Aaryan's local train ride in Mumbai to avoid traffic, clicks pictures with fans | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan is one of the talented and popular actors who has carved the path of success for himself in Bollywood. The actor whose dashing personality, killer smile and acting skills make millions of hearts smile and lose their hearts. Recently, a video of him is going viral on social media in which he is seen taking a local train ride to avoid traffic.

His down-to-earth interaction with the fans was also noticed by netizens. One user wrote, "Never fail to make his fan happy". Another user wrote, "Hats off to him". "Zero attitude...sab k sath photos leta hai", wrote the third user.

Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in an upcoming project titled Chandu Champion. The film follows the story of a sportsman named Murlikant Petkar. Directed by Kabir Khan, this is the first time Kartik Aaryan is collaborating with the filmmaker. The film is jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The story of this film will be based on the life of Murlikant Petkar. For the unversed, Petkar is a gold medalist who made the country proud in the 1970 Commonwealth Games and again in the 1972 Paralympics held in Germany. Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion is set for a June 14, 2024 release in cinemas.

Apart from Chandu Champion, Kartik Aaryan also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film will have a star-studded cast including Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on the occasion of Diwali this year.

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani. Directed by Sameer Sanjay Vidwans, the film fared well at the box office. Satyaprem Ki Katha also featured Arjun Aneja, Shikha Talsania, Anuradha Patel and Maira Doshi among others.

