'Go backstage...', Netizens troll Arijit Singh for cutting nails on stage while performing | WATCH

Arijit Singh has become a feeling for a generation of people who laugh, cry, and desire to hear his music. The singer who keeps a low profile and tries to avoid the media spotlight, has an intriguing persona, much like how he goes from soulful to lively melodies with ease and elan. Arijit has contributed his voice to several A-listers in the Hindi cinema business throughout his decade-long career. Recently, a video of him is going viral on social media for which he is being trolled by netizens.

This video of Arijit Singh did not go down well with social media and netizens were irked seeing him doing this on stage, moreover while performing. Netizens thronged the comment section to give their opinion. One user wrote, "Disgusting. Go backstage if you absolutely had to do it for some weird reason.". Another user wrote, "Is this good manners?". "Nails kaatne ka tareeka thoda casual hai", wrote the third user.

Arijit rose to prominence after appearing on the reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005. He worked as a music programmer for various films before making his playback singing debut with the song "Phir Mohabbat" from the film "Murder 2" in 2011. He has recorded songs not only in Hindi but Bengali too.

Arijit Singh has sung songs which went on to become the chartbusters of all time. The songs include O Maahi from Dunki, Hamari Adhuri Kahani's title track, Lutt Putt Gaya from Dunki, Chaleya from Jawan, Nashe Si Chadh Gayi from Befikre, Main Tera Boyfriend from Raabta, Agar Tum Sath Ho from Tamasha and Humdard from EK Villain among others.

He has bagged several accolades including Filmfare Awards, Filmfare Awards Bangla, Filmfare Awards South, FOI Online Awards, Gaana User's Choice Icons, Global Indian Music Academy Awards, Guild Awards, Gujarati Iconic Film Awards and IIFA Awards among others.

