Lok Sabha elections 2024: Shekhar Suman joins BJP, says 'many things in life...'

Actor-comedian Shekhar Suman has begun a new innings in his political career. On Tuesday, Shekhar joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of leader Vinod Tawde. He was earlier a member of Congress party and had fought the Lok Sabha election in 2009 from Bihar's Patna Sahib on a Congress ticket and lost to BJP's Shatrughan Sinha. He ended up with the third spot in the elections. After joining BJP on May 7, he said, ''Till yesterday I did not know that I would be sitting here today because many things in life happen knowingly or unknowingly. I have come here with a very positive thinking and I would like to thank God that he ordered me to come here.''

Along with Shekhar Suman, Radhika Khera, who was an All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson, also joined the BJP at the party headquarters in New Delhi. After joining BJP, Khera said, "The manner in which I was misbehaved with on the land of Kaushalya Mata for being a devotee of Ram, for having darshan of Ram Lalla, I would not have been able to reach here if I had not got the protection of the BJP government, the Modi government. Today's Congress is not Mahatma Gandhi's Congress, it is anti-Ram, anti-Hindu Congress.''

Shekhar Suman's career at a glance

Shekhar Suman is one of the most popular comedians and actors. At the peak of his career in the late '90s and early '2000s, he was one of the highest-paid TV actors in India. Some of his popular TV shows include Dekh Bhai Dekh, Movers n Shakers, and Simply Shekhar.

He was also one of the judges on the popular reality TV show, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge for the first three seasons. He also featured as a judge on many seasons of Comedy Circus.

On the films' front, Shekhar has acted in nearly 35 films including Utsav, Naache Mayuri, Tridev, and Ranbhoomi, among others.

