Haryana Education Department issues notice to DCs for closure of schools amid heatwaves

Taking cognisance of the persisting heat waves, the education department of the Haryana government has given the authority to all the district Deputy Commissioners to declare holidays in schools. They can declare holidays in the schools of their district in consultation with the DEO and DEEO. The department has given the authority till 31 May.

In a letter to all the Deputy Commissioners, the education department has said, “You are intimated that the government has decided that the Deputy Commissioner shall assess the weather situation in their respective districts. They in consultation with the respective DEOs/DEEOs may decide closure of schools (government and private) on any particular day/days. These powers will remain with the Deputy Commissioners till 31.05.2024.”

What IMD says?

Earlier today, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that heatwave to severe heatwaves are likely over the pearts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Rajasthan. The temperature has also risen to over 40 degree celcius. There would be no relief from the scorching hot weather for a week as the hot winds from Rajasthan will continue to sweep the region.

Apart from these regions, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Gujarat, Saurashtra, and Kutch are expected to experience heatwave conditions on May 23, 2024.

While in northern India, there is a scorching hot weather, in southern India, heavy rainfalls have been witnessed in recent days. On May 18, Kanyakumari, along with other parts of Tamil Nadu, witnessed incessant rainfalls. raising alertedness among the authorities. The PWD personnel kept on minotoring the climate condition and its affect. Meanwhile, the SDRF was also stationed to address any emergency.

