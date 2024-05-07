Aavesham OTT Release: When and where to watch Fahadh Faasil's blockbuster film

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Aavesham official poster

After a successful theatrical run, actor Fahadh Faasil's latest offering Aavesham is all set to premiere on the digital platform. The film will land on Amazon Prime Video on May 9 and the subscribers of the platform can watch Aavesham, which was released just four weeks ago in theatres. Released in cinemas on April 11, the Jithu Madhavan directorial garnered mostly positive reviews from film critics as well as from the audience. The film was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 30 crore, however, it has minted over Rs 80 crore nett in India, as per Sacnilk.

Deets about the film

Apart from Fahadh, the film also stars Mithun Jai Shankar and Roshan Shanavas, while Midhutti, Sajin Gopu and Mansoor Ali Khan play important roles. Aavesham' has become the fourth highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2024 and the eighth highest-grossing South Indian film of all time. The film also marks director Jithu Madhavan's second directorial venture after his superhit flick, Romancham.

As per IMDb, the story of the film revolves around three teenagers who reach Bangalore for their engineering degree and get involved in a fight with seniors. They find a local gangster named Ranga to help them take revenge.

Fahadh Faasil on work front

The 41-year-old actor is currently busy with several big projects in his kitty. One of his highly-anticipated upcoming films includes Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule. He will also be seen in TJ Gnanavel's directorial Vettaiyan. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth in key roles.

Apart from these, he will also feature in Ranjith's directorial Oru Bilathikadha, Nadella Siddhartha's Oxygen, and Sudheesh Sankar's Maareesan, among several others.

