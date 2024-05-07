Met Gala 2024: Kim Kardashian's cinched waist gown shocks internet -' Is she having...' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Kim Kardashian

Reality star Kim Kardashian, who has posed in the buff for magazines multiple times and appeared at the Met Gala event several times before, made a stunning arrival at 2024 Met Gala 2024. Kim Kardashian was ready to pose for photographers. Fans were concerned seeing her the way she was walking and posing for the photographers. Kim Kardashian's outfit and her reaction are now going viral on social media.

The video, which is being circulated on Instagram, fans took to the comment section to show their concern for Kim Kardashian. One user wrote, "She looks like she couldn't breathe". Another user wrote, "Looks like she's dying". "Struggling to breathe there", wrote the third user.

Several fans even raised questions about whether she had rib removal surgery. One user wrote, "Did she get a ribs removal or something?". Another user wrote, "More than a tight corset it looks like that fetish some people have where they train their waist to be small and some have ribs removed but it makes the back so weak it’s like watching a billion dollar circus star she’s their dancing monkey". "She took a few ribs out", wrote the third user.

Kim Kardashian, a mother of four kids, stepped out wearing a silver John Galliano corset-style dress outfit which aligns with the theme, 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. The outfit of Kim Kardashian is a floor-length gown, which is strapless and had a shawl-like wrap around. The gown's speciality was the extremely cinched metallic wait section. The bottom of the outfit was covered over by a floral, leafy, silver skirt and small train. This year the dress code for the 2024 Met Gala is 'The Garden of Time'. The 2024 Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute's new exhibition, 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.'

Met Gala is a charity event that raises funds for the Costume Institute of The Metropolitan Museum of Art. It is celebrated every year as an annual event. It has been organised 8 times so far in the last years. The event typically hosts around 450 participants each year, welcoming stars, young creators, and industry veterans. Foreign stars like Blake Lively, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Rihanna have been a part of it for years.

