Freedom At Midnight: Nikkhil Advani's upcoming political series ropes in five international actors

The makers of Freedom At Midnight are all geared up for a big opening as they have roped in five international actors to the cast. According to a report in PTI, the five actors, Luke McGibney, Andrew Cullum, Richard Teverson, Alistair Finlay, and Cordelia Bugeja -- will play pivotal roles in the Sony LIV series.

McGibney and Bugeja are essaying the roles of Lord Louis Mountbatten and Lady Edwina Mountbatten, the last Viceroy and Vicereine of India, respectively. Finlay has been cast as Archibald Wavell, the Commander-in-Chief and Viceroy of India preceding Mountbatten. Cullum portrays Clement Attlee, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from 1945 to 1951. Teverson is starring as Cyril Radcliffe, the chairman of the Boundary Commission for the Partition of India.

StudioNext and Advani’s Emmay Entertainment are co-producing the show, based on the book of the same name by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins. The book follows the details of the last year of the British Raj from 1947 to 1948 which began with the appointment of Lord Mountbatten of Burma as the last viceroy of British India. Interestingly, this book was one of the inspirations for the 2017 film Viceroy's House. Another film in 2000 which took inspiration from Freedom at Midnight was Hey Ram.

According to the makers, “Freedom at Midnight” is an epic political thriller that highlights “several incidents from the year of India’s independence and interconnected stories about crucial events and personalities who played a significant role in writing the country’s history as we know it today”. Advani is attached as the showrunner and director of the series. The story is penned by Abhinandan Gupta, Adwitiya Kareng Das, Gundeep Kaur, Divya Nidhi Sharma, Revanta Sarabhai, and Ethan Taylor.

