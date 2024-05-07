'Period dramas take you...', Aditi Rao Hydari on being a part of Heeramandi

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aditi Rao Hydari

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari is currently garnering appreciation for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. She is one of the most talented and versatile actresses of Bollywood. Aditi Rao Hydari, who feels lucky to be known as the face of period dramas but also enjoys playing the brat is dying to do a "fabulous mystery thriller".

Aditi Rao Hydari's latest is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's pre-Partition era series "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar". Her tryst with period dramas goes back to Bhansali's 2018 magnum opus "Padmaavat", in which she played the role of Alauddin Khilji's wife Mehrunissa. Since then, the actor has also starred in period drama shows such as "Taj: Divided by Blood" and "Jubilee".

"I'm lucky that I get to be the face of these exquisite period dramas. For some reason, people and directors feel that it works and I belong. I also feel very comfortable (working in period dramas). Maybe it's my love for music, dance, history, and culture. Period dramas take you into (a space) what is truly Indian. Even in 'Heeramandi', there is this whole Indian art aesthetic, dance, music. I enjoy it."

"Having said that, my contemporary life is very important to me. So, when I play contemporary parts, I enjoy that. In the South, I have done some work like that. I enjoy being a brat or fooling around on camera for a role, whether it's a rom-com or something else" she added.

The series features Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Richa Chadha in the lead roles. The series also marks Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut on OTT. Heeramandi gives a compelling picture of pre-independence India bringing together an ensemble cast. On March 27, the makers of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar announced that the much-anticipated web series premiered on Netflix on May 1.

Also Read: 'Go backstage...', Netizens troll Arijit Singh for cutting nails on stage while performing | WATCH

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan's local train ride in Mumbai to avoid traffic, clicks pictures with fans | WATCH