Bank Holidays in June 2024: Banks to remain shut for 12 days | Check details here

Bank Holidays in June 2024: Bank customers should be prepared for several non-working days in June 2024 due to religious holidays and weekend closures. Banks will be closed for up to 12 days in June, including Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays this month.

Here's complete list of bank holidays in June

June 9: Banks will be closed on account of the Maharana Pratap Jayanti in the states of Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

June 10: Holiday on account of the Martyrdom Day of Sri Guru Arjun Dev ji in Punjab.

June 14: Banks in Odisha will be closed on this day for Pahili Raja.

June 15: Banks in the north-eastern state of Mizoram will be closed for YMA Day and banks in Odisha will be closed for Raja Sankranti.

June 17: On the occasion of Bakri Eid banks will remain closed across India, except in some states.

June 21: Banks across many states will be closed for Vat Savitri Vrat.

Weekend bank holidays

June 8: Banks will be closed on the second Saturday across India

June 22: Banks will be closed on the fourth Saturday across India

June 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30: Bank holidays on Sundays across India

Online banking services available

Despite the closures, online banking services will remain operational, allowing customers to conduct transactions through bank websites, mobile apps, or ATMs for urgent requirements. However, customers are urged to plan visits to bank branches carefully, considering the non-working dates.

Bank holiday calendar

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in coordination with state governments determines the bank holiday calendar, accounting for national/state holidays, cultural or religious observances, and operational necessities. The full list of bank holidays for the year is disseminated by the RBI through official channels, ensuring transparency and coordination across financial institutions.

According to the RBI, there are three types of bank holidays in the country: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act Real Time Gross Settlement Holidays, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. Notably, Regional bank holidays can vary from state to state and bank to bank in the country.

