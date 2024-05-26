Gujarat: Adani's Mundra Port creates history, docks largest container ship

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MSC Anna docked at Adani Ports, Mundra

In a remarkable development for India’s maritime industry, Mundra Port, the flagship of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ), created a new record by welcoming the largest container ship ever to call at an Indian port. The vessel, MSC Anna, with an overall length of 399.98 meters—approximately the length of four football fields—and a remarkable capacity of 19,200 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units), docked at Adani Ports, Mundra, on May 26.

Announcing the details of the MSC Anna, Adani Ports and Logistics said in a statement released, "Its arrival draft is 16.3 m, which can be accommodated only at Adani Ports, Mundra, as no other port in India is capable of berthing a deep-draft vessel. During its stay, the expected exchange is 12,500 TEUs, underscoring Mundra Port’s capability to manage large cargo efficiently."

Further, it is pertinent to note that today's achievement follows Mundra Port’s record in July 2023 when it berthed MV MSC Hamburg, one of the longest container ships in the world, measuring 399 meters in length and with a capacity of 16,652 TEUs. Significantly, Mundra’s record-breaking feats continued into the latter half of 2023. Following the July feat, in October, Mundra Port became the first port in India to handle 16 million metric tons (MMT) of cargo in a single month. Its container terminal, CT-3, also reached a milestone by managing 3 million TEUs in a year, a first for any Indian terminal. Additionally, in November, CT-3 set a monthly handling record of over 300,000 TEUs, the highest ever by any terminal in the country.

"The arrival of MSC Anna at Mundra not only highlights the port’s capacity to handle mega ships but also reflects its pivotal role in enhancing India’s maritime trade capabilities. As APSEZ continues to expand and upgrade its facilities, the port is set to play an increasingly significant role in the global shipping and logistics landscape," the statement added.

About Mundra Port

Spanning over 35,000 acres, Mundra Port is India’s largest commercial port. Its deep draft and all-weather capabilities facilitate the efficient evacuation of cargo, significantly reducing turnaround times for vessels. These attributes make it an attractive destination for major global shipping lines and a vital hub for both domestic and international trade.