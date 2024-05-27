Stock markets update: Sensex, Nifty hit new all-time peaks in early trade amid positive global cues

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Stock markets update for May 27.

Stock markets: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty hit their new all-time peaks in early trade on Monday in tandem with a rally in global markets and optimistic investors' sentiment days ahead of the results of the Lok Sabha polls announcement. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 269.28 points to an all-time peak of 75,679.67 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 86.1 points to hit a new lifetime high of 23,043.20.

From the Sensex firms, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, JSW Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sun Pharma, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank were among the major gainers. Wipro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti and Asian Paints were among the laggards. In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the positive territory.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.21 per cent to USD 82.29 a barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 944.83 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Rupee against dollar

Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated by 4 paise to 83.06 against the US dollar on Monday, tracking a positive trend in domestic equities, wherein benchmark indices scaled new peaks. Forex traders said the weakness of the American currency in the overseas market supported the rupee, while elevated crude oil prices in the international market restricted the upmove.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.08 and gained further ground to trade at 83.06 against the greenback, registering a gain of 4 paise from its previous closing level. On Friday, the rupee rallied for the fourth consecutive trading session and settled with a sharp gain of 19 paise at 83.10 against the US dollar.

(With PTI inputs)

