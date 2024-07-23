Stock market opens in green ahead of Budget, Sensex up by 222 points, Nifty by 63 points

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Stock Market: On the day of the budget, the Indian stock market started on a positive note. The BSE Sensex opened at 80,724.30 points, marking an increase of 222.22 points, while the NSE Nifty rose by 63.90 points to 24,573.15 points. Key sectors such as banking, metal, power, and FMCG are experiencing notable growth.

What to do if you are a trader?

Shrikant Chauhan, Head of Equity Research, Kotak Securities said that expect volatility in the market on the budget day. The level of 24500/80400 is an important support for the bulls. At the same time, 24850/81600 will act as resistance. If the index falls below 24500/80500, there will be further decline. As long as the market is trading below 24850/81600, it is advisable to reduce long positions during rallies. From the mid and long term perspective, buying is recommended only at key support levels (24150/79500 and 24000/79000). If the market crosses 24850/81600, it has the potential to move towards 25000/82000 and 25300/83000 levels.

Market closed in red on Monday

On Monday, the day before the budget presentation, the stock market ended lower due to significant selling pressure in shares of Reliance Industries and Kotak Mahindra Bank. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed down by 102.57 points at 80,502.08, while the NSE Nifty fell by 21.65 points to 24,509.25. This marked the second consecutive session of declines, following a drop in both indices on Friday as well.

