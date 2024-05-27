Johnny Wactor, best known for series General Hospital, shot dead in Los Angeles

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Johnny Wactor

Former “General Hospital” actor Johnny Wactor was shot and killed when he interrupted thieves stealing the catalytic converter from his car in Los Angeles. According to a report in PTI, the shooting occurred at 3 am on Saturday when the victim approached three men in downtown Los Angeles. His mother Scarlett Wactor said that her 37-year-old son had left work at a rooftop bar with a co-worker when he saw someone at his car and thought it was being towed. A mask-wearing suspect opened fire, his mother said.

According to police, three suspects drove away from the scene and Wactor was rushed to a hospital, where he died. There were no arrests as of now. Wactor's agent, David Shaul said the actor was a real moral example to everyone who knew him. In the highs and lows of a challenging profession he always kept his chin up and kept striving for the best he could be,” Shaul said in a statement. “Our time with Johnny was a privilege we would wish on everyone. He would literally give you the shirt off his back. After over a decade together, he will leave a hole in our hearts forever.

Johnny Wactor was an American actor who has predominantly worked in series and films. He gained worldwide recognition after featuring in the popular series General Hospital. Apart from this series, he has worked in films including The Grass is Never Greener, Lover's Speed, Snap Judgement, The Con-Artist, The Interrogation, Menthol, The Proposal (short film), Flyover States, Trapper Edge and Dead Talk Tales: Volume 1 among others.

He has also worked in TV shows including Army Wives, Hollywood Wives, Struggling Servers, Westworld, The Passenger, Station 19, Barbee Rehab, Sisters of the Groom, Animal Kingdom and Agent X among others. Not only films and TV shows, he has also given voice-over for a game called Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Also Read: Pushpa actor Fahadh Faasil REVEALS he was clinically diagnosed with ADHD at 41

Also Read: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's cruise party: THESE Bollywood celebs to attend gathering in Italy