Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's cruise party: THESE Bollywood celebs to attend gathering in Italy

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to celebrate their second pre-wedding. After their grand event in Jamnagar in March this year, the couple will embark on a cruise from Italy to France with celebrity friends. Many stars have also left for Italy from Mumbai to attend this party. See who all are included in this list.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were first spotted at the airport with their daughter Raha. Alia and Ranbir attend every function of Ambani. Ranbir also has a deep friendship with Ambani's elder son Akash Ambani. They were spotted along with their daughter Raha at the private airport in Mumbai.

Salman Khan too was spotted at the airport and exuded swag by sporting a white shirt.

Ranveer Singh has also left for Anant-Radhika's function. However, his wife and actress Deepika Padukone will not be able to join him at this party.

Anant Ambai and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations have been the talk of the town ever since it began on March 1 in Jamnagar. Anant and Radhika's wedding ceremonies have begun with their Lagan Lakhvanu on February 16 in Jamnagar. 'Lagan Lakhvanu' is an auspicious Gujarati ritual wherein written invitations are offered to Gods to seek their blessings. Following this, the wedding invitations are then given to close family and friends- thus marking the beginning of the celebrations. Several Bollywood celebrities and global stars Akon, and Rihanna too graced the festivities to perform.

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, and Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, is set to marry Radhika Merchant, the daughter of entrepreneur Shaila Merchant and CEO of Anchor Healthcare, Viren Merchant.

