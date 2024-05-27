Karan Johar shares first look of Ananya Panday's 'Call Me Bae', series to release on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ananya Panday's first look from Call Me Bae

Karan Johar is one of the most popular filmmakers in the Bollywood industry who is known for his grandeur not just in his films but also in his real life. He has launched several actors in the entertainment industry and set a niche for himself through his work in films. The director recently shared the first look at Ananya Panday's upcoming series Call Me Bae.

Along with this poster, the caption read, "This bae is here to stay and slay!#CallMeBaeOnPrime, Sept 6 only on @primevideoin". Excited fans flooded the comment section. One user wrote, "Too too excited for this". Another user wrote, "So looking forward to this! All the best, @ananyapanday". "Yayyyy finalllyyyyy", wrote the third user.

'Call Me Bae' follows the story of a billionaire fashionista, Bae, (played by Ananya Panday), who her ultra-rich family disowns owing to a salacious scandal. She is left to fend for herself for the first time as she overcomes stereotypes, negotiates around prejudices, and explores her true self in this journey. A Dharmatic Entertainment production, with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra serving as Executive Producers, 'Call Me Bae' is directed by Collin D'Cunha. Created by Ishita Moitra who has also co-written the series with Samina Motlekar and Rohit Nair. The series will premiere on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on September 6 this year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan”. The film is directed by debutant filmmaker Arjun Varain Singh, who co-wrote the script with Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. The movie is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani-led Excel Entertainment and Zoya and Reema’s banner Tiger Baby. Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav, Anya Singh, Kalko Kochelin, Rohan Gurbaxani and Malaika Aroa. The film is streaming on the OTT platform.

