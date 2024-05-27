Filmmaker Siddharth Anand, Saif Ali Khan to reunite for new film in Budapest, shares post on Instagram

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Siddharth Anand, Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan who is certainly ahead of the league in the industry has always made sure that whenever he appears on the big screen, their heart skips a beat. The junior Pataudi has a certain charm to his personality whenever he essays any kind of role in public. While Siddharth Anand is basking in the success of his recent films Fighter and Pathaan. The duo were seen together in Budapest and the filmmaker also shared a few pictures on Instagram.

Along with the few pictures, he wrote in the caption, "Back on set with my first hero! How can nothing change! Haha! Love you Saif!" It is unclear whether they are collaborating on a film or series and whether Siddharth is attached to the project as a director or producer.

For the unversed, the duo worked together in the 2007 film Ta Ra Rum Pum. The film features Rani Mukerji, Ali Haji, Angelina Idnani, Jaaved Jaaferi and Victor Banerjee among others. Before his directorial debut, Siddharth Anand co-wrote the screenplay with filmmaker Kunal Kohli for the latter's 2004 film "Hum Tum", which earned Saif a Best Actor National Award.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Adipurush. The film also starred Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. The film was released in 2023. Adipurush tells the story of Raghav, the prince of the Ikshvaku dynasty from Kosala, who tries to rescue his wife, Janaki, from the demon king Lankesh. The film reportedly made on a huge budget of Rs 600 crore tanked at the box office despite witnessing one of the biggest opening weekends at the box office.

Siddharth Anand's recent film Fighter garnered great numbers at the box office. The film features Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Rishabh Sawhney, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Karan Singh Grover among others. The film tells the story of Shamsher Pathania fulfills his lifelong dream and becomes a member of the Indian Air Force. As he faces rigorous challenges, Patty must rise above his limitations to become a true hero.

