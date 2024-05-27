DYK the train in 'Satyanaas' song from 'Chandu Champion' was made especially for this song? Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : SONG SNAPSHOT The train in 'Satyanaas' song was especially made for this song

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, ‘Chandu Champion,’ featuring Kartik Aaryan, is generating anticipation as one of the most awaited films of the year. The recently unveiled song, 'Satyanaas,' marks the beginning of the musical journey, encapsulating the film's vibrant energy and nostalgic essence. What sets this song apart is the meticulously crafted train, tailored specifically for the song's dynamic sequences.

The train in Satyanaas song was specially made

The train, a pivotal element in the 'Satyanaas' song, was not just any ordinary locomotive. It was custom-built to align with the film's 1960s backdrop, ensuring authenticity and immersing the audience in the era's ambience. Shot over four days, the song encapsulates Kartik Aaryan and his cadre of young cadet friends revelling in the euphoria of new beginnings, all within the confines of this specially crafted train. As a source close to the production revealed, the train's creation was instrumental in maintaining the thematic integrity of the film, allowing the visuals to resonate with the essence of the 1960s.

This song is sung by Arijit Singh. Its lyrics have been written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song is fun to listen to, and Kartik's dance has made it more interesting. This song has been filmed on a train. Kartik can be seen dancing not only inside the train but also on the roof of the train with the entire group. The song choreographed by Bosco-Caesar is sure to infuse the fun atmosphere and promises to be a chartbuster.

About the film

Sajid Nadiadwala is producing Kartik's film Chandu Champion. Reportedly, Shraddha is playing the female lead in the film, but makers have kept it under wraps. The story of this film is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar. For the unversed, Petkar is a gold medalist who made the country proud in the 1970 Commonwealth Games and again in the 1972 Paralympics held in Germany. Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion is set for a June 14, 2024 release in cinemas.

Also Read: Karan Johar announces Dhadak 2 starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri | Deets Inside