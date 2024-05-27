Karan Johar announces Dhadak 2 starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : KARAN JOHAR'S INSTAGRAM Karan Johar's Dhadak 2 stars Siddhant and Triptii

Karan Johar took to his Instagram profile and announced a new film that his home production Dharma Movies will be producing. Titled as Dhadak 2, the newly announced film will feature Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri in lead roles. This film will be directed by Shazia Iqbal. Moreover, Karan also shared a video along with the announcement that perhaps gives a hint about the theme of this film.

Karan shared an announcement video on Instagram. "This story is a little different because there was a king, there was a queen - the caste was different...end story," read the caption. Dhadak 2 will be released in cinemas on November 22, 2024.

This film is being jointly produced by Zee Studios, Dharma Productions and Cloud 9 Pictures. Watching the teaser video, it seems that this is a love story film which challenges social conventions. The reality of a society divided into castes and classes has been presented in the film. Looking at the teaser of the film, it seems that it will be based on a sad story. In the beginning, it is written in blood, 'There was one king, one was queen, the caste was different'. A voice comes from the background, 'Vidhi, there is no place for me in the dream you are seeing.' The answer is, 'Then you tell me, Nilesh, what should I do with these feelings?' The song goes, 'Duniya alag hai meri, kaise milenge aag aur paani'.

Dadak was released in 2016

For the unversed, Dhadak featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishan Khattar, was released in 2016. It was the Hindi remake of Marathi film Sairat. This film also marked the Bollywood debut of Janhvi Kapoor and emerged as a commercial success, grossing over ₹110.11 crore worldwide. Dhadak was directed by Humpty Sharma Ki Dhulhaniya famed filmmaker Shashank Khaitaan.

