Pushpa actor Fahadh Faasil REVEALS he was clinically diagnosed with ADHD at 41

Actor Fahadh Faasil always creates a stir amongst the netizens after his every performance in the film. After seeing his performance in Pushpa, fans are eagerly waiting for him to see in the second part of the film. According to a report in PTI, he recently revealed that he was clinically diagnosed with Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) at the age of 41.

For the unversed, ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects the brain's ability to regulate attention, behaviour and impulse control. It is common in children but can also affect adults. Speaking after dedicating Peace Valley Children's Village at nearby Kothamangalam, the actor said that while roaming around the children's village, he asked a doctor whether it was easy to cure ADHD.

"He told me it can be easily cured if it is diagnosed at a young age. I asked whether it can be cured if it is diagnosed at the age of 41. I am clinically ADHD diagnosed," said the Kumbalanghi Nights actor. His statement comes as "Aavesham", upon its release on April 11, garnered widespread critical acclaim from reviewers, who lauded its direction, standout performances--particularly by Fahadh Faasil and Sajin Gopu--dynamic action sequences, stunning cinematography, captivating musical score, and overall technical prowess.

Fahadh Faasil is one of the well-known actors of Malayalam cinema. He remains in the headlines due to his performance in his recently released film 'Aavesham'. The film also stars Mithun Jai Shankar and Roshan Shanavas, while Midhutti, Sajin Gopu and Mansoor Ali Khan play important roles. 'Aavesham' has become the fourth highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2024 and the eighth highest-grossing South Indian film of all time.

