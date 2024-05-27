SC refuses to entertain BJP’s plea challenging Calcutta HC order barring derogatory ads against TMC

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Supreme Court of India

The Supreme Court on Monday (May 27) refused to entertain a plea filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) challenging the Calcutta High Court order that had refused to interfere with a single-judge verdict restraining the party from issuing advertisements against the All India Trinamool Congress that are allegedly violative of the model code during the Lok Sabha Elections. A vacation bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and KV Viswanathan did not interfere with the high court order.

"Prima facie, the advertisement is disparaging," the bench said.

Appearing for the BJP, senior advocate PS Patwalia sought permission to withdraw the matter as the bench expressed disinclination to entertain the matter.

The matter was dismissed as withdrawn.

What had Calcutta High Court said?

On May 22, a division bench of the high court had said it was not inclined to entertain the appeal against the interim order passed by the single-judge bench.

The single-judge bench on May 20 had restrained the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from publishing advertisements that violated the MCC until June 4, the day the Lok Sabha poll results are scheduled to be declared.

The court had also restrained the saffron party from publishing the advertisements mentioned by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, in its petition claiming unverified allegations against it and its workers.

(With PTI inputs)

