Higher number of heatwave days likely in June, expect relief after 3 days, says IMD

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday announced the weather forecast related to heatwaves and said that the Northwestern and central parts of the country are likely to get some relief from scorching heat waves after three days. This would come as a result of a fresh western disturbance.

According to IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, “Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions very likely in many parts of Northwest India and adjoining area during next three days. This is likely to reduce gradually from the 30th of May due to western disturbance.”

"Expect relief from the heat wave in northwest and central parts of the country after three days due to a western disturbance and moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea. There could be some thunderstorm activity in northwest India and rain in the western Himalayan region," Mohapatra said in a virtual press conference.

Giving details about the heatwave conditions in different parts of the country in the last few days, Mohapatra said that Rajasthan and Gujarat saw nine to 12 heat wave days. The temperature during this period reached 45-50 degrees Celsius.

Additionally, Delhi, south Haryana, southwest UP and Punjab recorded five-seven heat wave days, with maximum temperatures ranging from 44 degrees Celsius to 48 degrees Celsius, he said.

Assam also experienced a heat wave with record breaking temperatures on May 25-26.

heatwaWestern Disturbances to reduce heatwaves

The IMD attributed the heat wave in northwest India and some parts of the central region in the second half of May to the lack of rainfall, stronger dry and warm winds and an anticyclonic circulation over southwest Rajasthan and adjoining Gujarat.

Mohapatra said only two of the five western disturbances that affected north India were active.

Scorching heatwave on Sunday

Notably on Sunday, the intense heatwave augmented the temperature across Northwest India. Mahendragarh in Haryana sizzled, recording the highest maximum temperature of 47 degrees Celsius in the state. Similarly, Punjab's Amritsar and Bathinda recorded a highest maximum temperature of 45.2 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Yavatmal city on Sunday recorded the maximum temperature at 46 degrees Celsius which was probably the highest in Maharashtra.

(With Inputs from agencies)

