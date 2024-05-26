Northwest India sizzles under intense heatwave, as Haryana, Maharashtra scorch at 47 degrees

Follow us on Image Source : PTI People cover themself with clothes to protect themselves from heatwave

The entire northwest part of the country sizzled under intense heatwave conditions, with maximum temperatures hovering above normal limits on Sunday.

Haryana and Punjab continued to remain in the grip of severe heatwave conditions. Mahendragarh in Haryana sizzled, recording the maximum temperature of 47 degrees Celsius. Rohtak and Hisar sweltered recording maximum temperatures of 46.7 degrees and 46 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Ambala recorded a high of 44.8 degrees, Karnal 43.7 degrees, Sirsa 46.8 degrees while a sizzling heat wave swept Gurugram at 45.8 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, was also under the influence of intense hot weather conditions. The maximum temperature here settled at 44.5 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a maximum temperature of 45.2 degrees Celsius. Ludhiana recorded the maximum of 44.8 degrees, while Patiala 45.7, Pathankot 44.5, Bathinda 45.2, Faridkot 44 and Gurdaspur 44.5 degrees.

According to the MeT Department, heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are likely to continue in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh during May 26-29.

Yavatmal boils at 46 degrees Celsius

Yavatmal city on Sunday recorded the maximum temperature at 46 degrees Celsius which is probably the highest in Maharashtra. Many cities in the Vidarbha region of the state recorded temperatures above 42 degrees Celsius.

While the maximum temperature in Yavatmal was the highest in Vidarbha, Akola sizzled at 45.2 degrees Celsius, Brahmpuri 45, Gondia 44.4, Amravati 44.2, Wardha 44.1, Gadchiroli 43.4, Washim 43.4, Bhandara 43.3, Nagpur 42.4 and Buldhana 38.8 degrees Celsius.

Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in Chandrapur and Akola in the next two days, according to India Meteorological Department, Nagpur.

The Met department has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty wind (30-40 kmph) and light to moderate rainfall at isolated places over Buldhana and light rainfall at isolated places over Akola, Washim, and Chandrapur districts in Vidarbha in the night.

